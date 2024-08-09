Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,729 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.30% of Vanguard Russell 1000 worth $14,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VONE. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 142.1% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 312,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,761,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,436,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,453,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1,160.7% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 7,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 7,092 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Russell 1000 stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.29. 33,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,626. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $246.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $185.74 and a 52 week high of $255.91.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.814 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.