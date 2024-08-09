Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Position Raised by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 356,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,458 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 0.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $27,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,794,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,336,000 after acquiring an additional 3,230,919 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,772,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,371,000 after buying an additional 1,864,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 84.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,506,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,519,000 after buying an additional 689,907 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 301.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 756,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,260,000 after acquiring an additional 567,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,524,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,589,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.81. The company had a trading volume of 1,431,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,860,063. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.61 and a 1-year high of $78.49.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.