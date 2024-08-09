Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.12), Briefing.com reports. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.70) EPS.

Vaxcyte Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PCVX traded up $3.12 on Thursday, reaching $73.64. 689,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,182. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.92 and a 200-day moving average of $71.56. Vaxcyte has a twelve month low of $44.20 and a twelve month high of $87.71. The company has a market capitalization of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Vaxcyte

In other news, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Halley E. Gilbert sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $1,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $410,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Guggenhime sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.99, for a total transaction of $599,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,174,968.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,766 shares of company stock valued at $7,923,441. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on PCVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a research report on Wednesday.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

