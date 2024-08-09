Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to Post Q4 2024 Earnings of $0.81 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts

Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush upped their Q4 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ventas in a report issued on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ventas’ current full-year earnings is $3.16 per share.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.74). Ventas had a negative net margin of 3.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VTR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ventas from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.54.

Ventas Stock Performance

Shares of VTR opened at $58.99 on Wednesday. Ventas has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $59.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -310.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently -947.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ventas

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 2,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total value of $103,818.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,900.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 40,079 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total transaction of $2,296,125.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 986,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,529,016.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,008 shares of company stock worth $2,608,972 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth about $6,947,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ventas by 405.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 171,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 137,327 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ventas by 4,831.0% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 227,154 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Ventas in the first quarter worth $1,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the fourth quarter worth $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

