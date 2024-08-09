Ventum Cap Mkts Upgrades Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF) to Hold

Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded shares of Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Jushi Price Performance

Shares of JUSHF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,251. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.66. The company has a market cap of $105.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of -1.05. Jushi has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $1.09.

Jushi (OTCMKTS:JUSHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $65.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.30 million. Jushi had a negative net margin of 26.80% and a negative return on equity of 5,529.11%. Research analysts predict that Jushi will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Jushi

Jushi Holdings Inc, a vertically integrated cannabis company, engages in the cultivation, processing, retail, and distribution of medical and adult-use products. It focuses on building a portfolio of cannabis assets in various jurisdictions in Pennsylvania, Virginia, Ohio, Illinois, California, Nevada, and Massachusetts.

Further Reading

