Ventum Cap Mkts Weighs in on Altius Renewable Royalties Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ARR)

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp. (TSE:ARR – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Altius Renewable Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Schilling now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Altius Renewable Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share.

Separately, Ventum Financial upped their price target on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Altius Renewable Royalties has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.50.

Shares of TSE ARR traded down C$0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$8.92. The company had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,232. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 1-year low of C$6.60 and a 1-year high of C$9.75. The company has a quick ratio of 102.67, a current ratio of 209.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$9.16 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$274.65 million, a P/E ratio of -147.17 and a beta of 0.95.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 2,068 MW of operational wind, solar, and hydroelectric projects located in Texas, Kansas, California, and Vermont.

