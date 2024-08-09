Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $114.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.27 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 13.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.54%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Veracyte updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Veracyte Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $0.52 on Friday, hitting $29.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,358. Veracyte has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.88 and a beta of 1.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VCYT. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Veracyte from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Muna Bhanji sold 1,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $32,319.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,686 shares of company stock worth $382,807 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Veracyte Company Profile

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

Featured Stories

