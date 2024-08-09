Verasity (VRA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $26.99 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One Verasity token can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. Verasity has a total market capitalization of $26.99 million and approximately $4.19 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Verasity has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000799 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Verasity Token Profile

Verasity (VRA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 98,930,514,635 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,930,514,635 tokens. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

