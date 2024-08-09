VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target Increased to C$16.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by analysts at TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 77.78% from the company’s previous close.

FORA has been the topic of several other research reports. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on VerticalScope from C$12.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$9.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

VerticalScope Stock Performance

VerticalScope Company Profile

Shares of FORA stock traded down C$0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,392. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.40, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. VerticalScope has a one year low of C$4.00 and a one year high of C$11.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$167.31 million, a PE ratio of -89.50 and a beta of 0.06.

VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides digital advertising services comprising direct advertising campaigns serve primarily in original equipment manufacturers, retailers, and insurance providers; programmatic advertising which includes the monetization of display and video impressions, and private marketplace and programmatic guaranteed advertising; and custom content solutions that manages and produces branded content for advertisers, including product reviews, articles, e-mail features, and short videos; and provides e-commerce solutions.

