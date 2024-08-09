Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $69.86 and last traded at $70.65. 1,838,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 8,812,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.06.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho raised shares of Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 67.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.14.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a return on equity of 50.79% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total value of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 9,529 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.30, for a total transaction of $1,041,519.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,882,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $752,296,488.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Roger Fradin sold 16,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $1,731,034.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 218,333 shares in the company, valued at $22,676,065.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,115,865 shares of company stock valued at $115,378,949. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,673 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth $524,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

