VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Hits $1.17 on Major Exchanges

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.17 or 0.00001935 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $90.32 million and approximately $5,292.52 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s genesis date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 76,980,263 coins. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 76,973,895.21372862. The last known price of VerusCoin is 1.20575149 USD and is up 7.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $3,270.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VerusCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade VerusCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VerusCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

