Vestis (NYSE:VSTS) PT Raised to $12.50 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Vestis from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $13.40 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vestis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. William Blair started coverage on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating on shares of Vestis in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vestis has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Get Vestis alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VSTS

Vestis Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of VSTS stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.00. 2,152,134 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,218,412. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. Vestis has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $22.37.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $698.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.33 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vestis will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Vestis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th.

Insider Transactions at Vestis

In related news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the purchase, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,533,694.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Vestis news, Director Williams Ena Koschel acquired 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 22,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.62 per share, for a total transaction of $260,776.04. Following the transaction, the director now owns 218,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,533,694.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 318,454 shares of company stock worth $3,907,102.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vestis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vestis during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vestis

(Get Free Report)

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vestis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vestis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.