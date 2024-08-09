VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday following a dividend announcement from the company. 348,692 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 183,888 shares.The stock last traded at $31.29 and had previously closed at $31.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.0166 per share. This is a boost from VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th.

Get VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

The company has a market capitalization of $562.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Hartline Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF by 35.0% in the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000.

(Get Free Report)

The VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (VFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Victory US Large Cap Free Cash Flow index. The fund tracks an index composed of the largest U.S. companies based on profit that are perceived to have strong free cash flow yields and high growth metrics VFLO was launched on Jun 21, 2023 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.