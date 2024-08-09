Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP) Declares $0.17 Quarterly Dividend

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. (NASDAQ:VINP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share on Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st.

Vinci Partners Investments has a dividend payout ratio of 74.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vinci Partners Investments to earn $0.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.0%.

Vinci Partners Investments stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.23. 1,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,854. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.89. Vinci Partners Investments has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $11.85. The stock has a market cap of $550.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29.

Vinci Partners Investments ( NASDAQ:VINP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.07). Vinci Partners Investments had a net margin of 50.51% and a return on equity of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $25.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.50 million. On average, research analysts expect that Vinci Partners Investments will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Vinci Partners Investments from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Vinci Partners Investments Ltd. operates as an asset management firm in Brazil. The company focuses on private markets, liquid strategies, investment products and solutions, and retirement services. It offers private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, special situations, equities, hedge funds, and investment products and solutions comprising portfolio and management services.

