Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.15, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $147.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.41 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Vital Farms updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Price Performance

VITL stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,059,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,389. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. Vital Farms has a twelve month low of $10.30 and a twelve month high of $48.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on VITL shares. TD Cowen upgraded Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $42.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $344,078.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,661.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total value of $949,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,266,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $287,619,033.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joanne Bal sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $344,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,148,661.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,321 shares of company stock valued at $7,850,743 over the last quarter. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vital Farms Company Profile

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

