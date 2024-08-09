Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) PT Lowered to $34.00

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 3.00% from the stock’s current price.

VITL has been the topic of several other reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Vital Farms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

Get Vital Farms alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VITL

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.00. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $10.30 and a 12 month high of $48.41.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.87 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 19.58%. Analysts predict that Vital Farms will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Vital Farms

In other Vital Farms news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,354,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew Ohayer sold 10,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $464,239.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,354,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $327,341,984.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 44,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.71, for a total transaction of $1,939,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,700,842.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 189,321 shares of company stock worth $7,850,743. Company insiders own 30.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Vital Farms by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 162.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vital Farms by 66.7% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vital Farms in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.