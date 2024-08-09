Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on VOD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a buy rating on the stock. New Street Research raised shares of Vodafone Group Public to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Vodafone Group Public from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $14.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $9.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Vodafone Group Public has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $10.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.469 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.6%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VOD. Vicus Capital raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.0% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 12,629 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 30,215 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Vodafone Group Public by 14.4% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 10,723 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

