VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.45 million. VTEX had a return on equity of 1.37% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. VTEX updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

VTEX Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE:VTEX traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 279,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,069. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.42. VTEX has a 1 year low of $4.66 and a 1 year high of $9.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -169.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on VTEX from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

VTEX Company Profile

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

