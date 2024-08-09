Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $83.58

Wacker Chemie AG (ETR:WCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €83.58 ($91.85) and last traded at €84.34 ($92.68), with a volume of 66916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at €85.06 ($93.47).
Wacker Chemie Stock Down 0.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €99.02 and a 200 day moving average of €102.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.13.
About Wacker Chemie
Wacker Chemie AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silica.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wacker Chemie
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Wacker Chemie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wacker Chemie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.