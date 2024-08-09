Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) PT Raised to $105.00

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 1.45% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Walker & Dunlop from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut Walker & Dunlop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd.
Walker & Dunlop Stock Performance
Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. Walker & Dunlop had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 8.87%. The company had revenue of $270.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walker & Dunlop will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Walker & Dunlop
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Walker & Dunlop by 205.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Walker & Dunlop during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walker & Dunlop in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Walker & Dunlop by 163.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Walker & Dunlop in the first quarter worth about $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.
Walker & Dunlop Company Profile
Walker & Dunlop, Inc, through its subsidiaries, originates, sells, and services a range of multifamily and other commercial real estate financing products and services for owners and developers of real estate in the United States. It operates through three segments: Capital Markets, Servicing & Asset Management, and Corporate.
