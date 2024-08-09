Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on DIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Macquarie increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DIS

Walt Disney Price Performance

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $86.21. 15,991,365 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a PE ratio of 92.28, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $97.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald acquired 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Walt Disney

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 17,975 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,649 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,894 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $721,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,993 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% in the first quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

(Get Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.