Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Given New $125.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a buy rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.75.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,991,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,678,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $78.73 and a 1-year high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.11. The firm has a market cap of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walt Disney will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Walt Disney by 84.6% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after buying an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,744 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $699,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $68,113,000 after buying an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

