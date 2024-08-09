Wanchain (WAN) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.53 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000261 BTC on major exchanges. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $31.15 million and $1.53 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Wanchain has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00035885 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006631 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00012422 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 16.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0943 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00008332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001401 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004188 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,153,613 coins. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.