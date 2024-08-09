Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.89 EPS

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $9.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

Shares of WBD stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $7.03. 40,958,852 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,787,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

A number of analysts have commented on WBD shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Macquarie lowered shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

