Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Moffett Nathanson

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Moffett Nathanson from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on WBD. Macquarie cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.48.

WBD traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,957,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.42. Warner Bros. Discovery has a twelve month low of $6.73 and a twelve month high of $14.52.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). The company had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 7.45% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. Warner Bros. Discovery’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. Terril Brothers Inc. increased its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 0.6% during the second quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 654,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,140 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 744,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,540,000 after buying an additional 96,951 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery during the second quarter worth about $87,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in Warner Bros. Discovery by 23.9% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 7,542,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,913 shares during the period. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the second quarter worth about $322,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

