Warner Bros. Discovery’s (WBD) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $8.50 target price on the stock. Macquarie cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. KeyCorp raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.48.

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery stock traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $7.03. The company had a trading volume of 40,957,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,787,209. Warner Bros. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.73 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.66 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($3.89). Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative return on equity of 6.58% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $9.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery by 45.9% during the second quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in Warner Bros. Discovery by 577.4% during the first quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Warner Bros. Discovery

(Get Free Report)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Studios, Network, and DTC. The Studios segment produces and releases feature films for initial exhibition in theaters; produces and licenses television programs to its networks and third parties and direct-to-consumer services; distributes films and television programs to various third parties and internal television; and offers streaming services and distribution through the home entertainment market, themed experience licensing, and interactive gaming.

