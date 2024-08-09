Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Evercore ISI from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WMG. Redburn Atlantic restated a sell rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up from $21.00) on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Warner Music Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $37.59.

WMG stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,116,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,879. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.67. Warner Music Group has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $38.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 120.42% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Warner Music Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 68.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 154,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,110,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 17,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital City Trust Co. FL boosted its position in shares of Warner Music Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

