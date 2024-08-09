Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,203 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Waste Management by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,364,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in Waste Management by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 173,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Waste Management by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 312,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,990,000 after purchasing an additional 48,549 shares during the last quarter. 80.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $241.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $240.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $215.00 to $204.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $226.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.83.

Insider Buying and Selling at Waste Management

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.28, for a total transaction of $859,610.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,324,156.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,144 shares in the company, valued at $9,711,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:WM traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $205.26. 996,246 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,706,787. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $208.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.71 and a fifty-two week high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $82.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.74.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Waste Management had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.52%. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.10%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of environmental solutions to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns and operates transfer stations, as well as owns, develops, and operates landfill facilities that produce landfill gas used as renewable natural gas for generating electricity.

