Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $209.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

NYSE:WTS traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $182.51. The stock had a trading volume of 247,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,014. Watts Water Technologies has a 52 week low of $167.87 and a 52 week high of $219.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.55 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total value of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $442,011.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,850,335.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,578.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTS. Mirova US LLC increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 715,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,233,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 587,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,738,000 after purchasing an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 447,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 29,468 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 338,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

