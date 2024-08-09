Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $597.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Watts Water Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Watts Water Technologies updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Down 1.5 %

WTS stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $182.51. The company had a trading volume of 247,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,014. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.87. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $167.87 and a 1 year high of $219.52. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Transactions at Watts Water Technologies

In related news, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,880.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 2,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $470,371.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,578.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 1,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.10, for a total value of $324,370.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,204 shares in the company, valued at $4,345,880.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,753 shares of company stock worth $1,236,753. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

