Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 39083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.
Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.
