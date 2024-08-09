Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY) Sets New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Waystar Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $27.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Waystar traded as high as $24.42 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 39083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WAY. Barclays started coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waystar in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Waystar in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Waystar in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waystar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Get Waystar alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on WAY

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Waystar

Waystar Price Performance

Waystar Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Waystar in the second quarter valued at about $430,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waystar during the second quarter valued at about $28,357,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,633,000. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waystar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,010,000.

(Get Free Report)

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waystar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waystar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.