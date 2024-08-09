WBH Advisory Inc. Has $487,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

WBH Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 451 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,706,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $362,000. SOL Capital Management CO bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance
Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.16. 23,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 240,371. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $249.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.56. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $187.49 and a 52 week high of $259.33.
Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile
Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.
