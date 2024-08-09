WBH Advisory Inc. Invests $202,000 in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.4% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 83,551 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 53,113 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,617,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 2.4% during the first quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 14,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Corning by 6.4% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Corning

In other news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GLW has been the subject of several research reports. Fox Advisors upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. HSBC raised shares of Corning from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded Corning from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.44. The company had a trading volume of 219,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,206,720. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $46.39. The firm has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.38, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

