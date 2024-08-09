WBH Advisory Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

WBH Advisory Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,168 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,016 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $234,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $289,000. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 9,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 159,460 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $15,310,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Starbucks from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.88.

Starbucks Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SBUX traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.08. The stock had a trading volume of 360,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,771,460. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The coffee company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.93. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.25 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.38% and a net margin of 11.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Starbucks news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,264,320. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,234,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,250 shares of company stock valued at $579,375. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

