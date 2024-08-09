WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,501 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 35.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

VAW stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.31. 4,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,320. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $196.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.73. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12 month low of $162.48 and a 12 month high of $206.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

