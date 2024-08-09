WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 11,738 Shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) by 36.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,738 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 169.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 1,457.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 274,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 257,208 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 30,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ICLN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 220,665 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,450,671. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.72 and a 1 year high of $17.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.96.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.0959 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

