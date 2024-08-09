WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 219 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

WBH Advisory Inc. decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the company’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in RTX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in RTX by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Melius Research boosted their price target on RTX from $490.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RTX from $491.00 to $467.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.47.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,773.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Gregory Hayes sold 134,887 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $15,881,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 566,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,725,966.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,402,773.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Performance

NYSE RTX traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $115.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 392,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,307,349. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $68.56 and a 12 month high of $118.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $106.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 11.37% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm had revenue of $19.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 98.82%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.