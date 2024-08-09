WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 2,669 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

WBH Advisory Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,416 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,669 shares during the quarter. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $959,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USMV. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 6,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,779,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Investment CO grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 152,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,894,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $214,000.

USMV stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.60. 3,401,700 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.66.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

