WBH Advisory Inc. Sells 85 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

WBH Advisory Inc. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 85 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its stake in FedEx by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 8,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in FedEx by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 288 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 1,801 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $327.00 price objective (up from $303.00) on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,884 shares in the company, valued at $17,634,640.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,189,042.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.48, for a total transaction of $4,714,624.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,634,640.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock worth $9,882,355. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Stock Down 1.3 %

FDX traded down $3.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $275.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 159,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,883,057. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $280.49 and its 200-day moving average is $265.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.17, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.18. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $224.69 and a 1 year high of $313.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.