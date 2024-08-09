Wedbush Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthcare Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $316.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.90 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 7.22% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share.

HR has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Healthcare Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.70.

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $17.72 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.77 and a twelve month high of $18.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.32 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.47.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HR. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

