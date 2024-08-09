Wedbush Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR)

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Wedbush in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 44.46% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Burford Capital in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

Shares of Burford Capital stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,140,728. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17. Burford Capital has a twelve month low of $12.07 and a twelve month high of $17.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.47.

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $44.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.00 million. Burford Capital had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Research analysts forecast that Burford Capital will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mithaq Capital SPC purchased a new position in Burford Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,631,000. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the first quarter valued at $18,108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Burford Capital by 4,376.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,039,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,082 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Burford Capital by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,327,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,845,000 after purchasing an additional 703,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Burford Capital by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,520,000 after purchasing an additional 565,000 shares during the period.

Burford Capital Limited provides legal finance products and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Capital Provision, and Asset Management and Other Provision. The Capital Provision segment provides capital to the legal industry or in connection with legal matters directly and through investment in private funds; legal risk management services; lower risk legal finance business focusing on pre-settlement litigation matters with lower risk and lower expected returns; post-settlement finance; and complex strategies in which it acts as a principal and acquires assets that are mispriced.

