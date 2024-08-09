Wedbush Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush boosted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Anderson now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.76. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gaming and Leisure Properties’ current full-year earnings is $3.67 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GLPI. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.21.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $49.32. The stock had a trading volume of 61,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,741. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a fifty-two week low of $41.80 and a fifty-two week high of $50.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 52.79%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

