Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) Price Target to $45.00

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.01% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Avnet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ AVT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.95. 568,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,008. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Avnet has a 1-year low of $42.67 and a 1-year high of $55.46.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.27. Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avnet will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total value of $434,720.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ken E. Arnold sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.34, for a total transaction of $434,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,239 shares in the company, valued at $2,186,587.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlo Bozotti sold 9,000 shares of Avnet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total transaction of $489,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,843.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,520. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avnet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,385,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,558 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Avnet by 8.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,238,000 after buying an additional 12,238 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avnet by 44.9% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 46.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after buying an additional 12,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Avnet by 1.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,690,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,525,000 after acquiring an additional 42,249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

