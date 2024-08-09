Wells Fargo & Company Cuts MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Price Target to $120.00

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MKSI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of MKS Instruments in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.13.

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on MKS Instruments

MKS Instruments Price Performance

MKSI traded down $3.22 on Friday, reaching $106.75. The company had a trading volume of 204,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 818,170. MKS Instruments has a 52-week low of $63.44 and a 52-week high of $147.40. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $124.49.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.51. MKS Instruments had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a positive return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total value of $30,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,300,404.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other MKS Instruments news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.41, for a total value of $35,587.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,426.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline F. Moloney sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.46, for a total transaction of $30,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,404.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the first quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in MKS Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

About MKS Instruments

(Get Free Report)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides foundational technology solutions to semiconductor manufacturing, electronics and packaging, and specialty industrial applications in the United States, Germany, China, South Korea, and internationally. It operates through Vacuum Solutions Division (VSD), Photonics Solutions Division (PSD), and Material Solutions Division (MSD) segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.