Wells Fargo & Company Trims Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Target Price to $151.00

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $179.00 to $151.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GTLS. Bank of America lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Chart Industries from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chart Industries from $220.00 to $199.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $189.31.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded down $7.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.12. The stock had a trading volume of 754,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,492. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.12. Chart Industries has a 12 month low of $109.48 and a 12 month high of $184.65. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.89, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). Chart Industries had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Chart Industries will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 504.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 463,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,896,000 after purchasing an additional 386,821 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Chart Industries by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 13,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chart Industries by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

