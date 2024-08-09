Wesbanco Bank Inc. Has $842,000 Stock Holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals were worth $842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares in the last quarter. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ACAD shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.56.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.55 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1,571.50 and a beta of 0.38.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.02. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

