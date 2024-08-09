Wesbanco Bank Inc. Purchases 6,200 Shares of Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,202,000. CDAM UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 1,181,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $79,418,000 after purchasing an additional 247,375 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,771,000 after buying an additional 136,220 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Ziff Davis by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 181,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 123,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Ziff Davis by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 86,851 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 70,800 shares in the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Ziff Davis from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.13.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.1 %

ZD opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.76 and a twelve month high of $70.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 1.29.

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $314.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.71 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

