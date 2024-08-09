Wesbanco Bank Inc. Trims Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. trimmed its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 5,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $67.00 target price (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $38.38 and a 12-month high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.17%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.85%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

