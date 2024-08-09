Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $12.61

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $13.43. Whitestone REIT shares last traded at $13.06, with a volume of 193,997 shares changing hands.
Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0413 per share. This is a boost from Whitestone REIT’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 5th. This represents a yield of 3.75%. Whitestone REIT’s payout ratio is presently 104.17%.
Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) is a community-centered real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, owns, operates, and develops open-air, retail centers located in some of the fastest growing markets in the country: Phoenix, Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, Houston and San Antonio. Our centers are convenience focused: merchandised with a mix of service-oriented tenants providing food (restaurants and grocers), self-care (health and fitness), services (financial and logistics), education and entertainment to the surrounding communities.
