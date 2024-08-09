Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International Stock Up 8.2 %

Shares of WHLM opened at $5.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 million, a P/E ratio of 69.50 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $5.01. Wilhelmina International has a 12-month low of $3.40 and a 12-month high of $7.62.

Get Wilhelmina International alerts:

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

About Wilhelmina International

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. The company specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.